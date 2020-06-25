|
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 10 New Stock Images
Thanks to*Dorkside Toys
*we have load of new stock images of the*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 10*for your viewing pleasure. We have great shots of the next upcoming Studio Series figures in both modes from several angles: SS-62 Soundwave (Revenge of the Fallen) SS-63 Topspin (Dark of the Moon) SS-64 Cliffjumper (Bumblebee Movie) Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on these new toys on the 2005 Boards!
