Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Target.com ships to Canada now ...
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Yesterday, 11:24 PM
#
1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,122
Target.com ships to Canada now ...
Found this out just by doing a basic google search:
http://intl.target.com/s?searchTerm=...transformers_s
Prices are still going to be a bit on the high side with shipping & all but at least it's another option for us to get our figures.
__________________
Currently hunting:
Titans Return Deluxe Sergeant Kup
RID Combiner Force Warrior Soundwave
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
Yesterday, 11:30 PM
#
2
The7thParallel
Crossover
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,439
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
Target has been shipping to Canada since a couple of months after they left. It was all over the news after the whole debacle.
The7thParallel
View Public Profile
Send a private message to The7thParallel
Find More Posts by The7thParallel
Yesterday, 11:33 PM
#
3
Pgianos
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 775
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
They add on duty that kills it like amazon.com
Pgianos
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pgianos
Find More Posts by Pgianos
Yesterday, 11:38 PM
#
4
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,023
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
i ordered from them and it is quite expensive after shipping duty etc. It's also handled through a 3rd party called borderfree
__________________
My sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965
My feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700
My mancave
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609
predahank
View Public Profile
Send a private message to predahank
Find More Posts by predahank
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
#
5
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,122
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
Oops guess I'm late to the party.
Actually after looking further at all the listings, most of the good figures such as CW leaders (Megs & UM) for example are all sold out anyway. If it says "View Details" then it's basically sold out.
__________________
Currently hunting:
Titans Return Deluxe Sergeant Kup
RID Combiner Force Warrior Soundwave
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
Today, 12:02 AM
#
6
Yonoid
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 579
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
Looks like target continues to have inventory issues.....
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
Want List:
Wave 4 TR legends
Yonoid
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Yonoid
Find More Posts by Yonoid
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Megatron MIB Boxed Mint
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:06 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.