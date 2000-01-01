Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:24 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,122
Target.com ships to Canada now ...
Found this out just by doing a basic google search:

http://intl.target.com/s?searchTerm=...transformers_s

Prices are still going to be a bit on the high side with shipping & all but at least it's another option for us to get our figures.
Xtreme987 is online now
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #2
The7thParallel
Crossover
The7thParallel
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,439
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
Target has been shipping to Canada since a couple of months after they left. It was all over the news after the whole debacle.
The7thParallel is online now
Old Yesterday, 11:33 PM   #3
Pgianos
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 775
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
They add on duty that kills it like amazon.com
Pgianos is online now
Old Yesterday, 11:38 PM   #4
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,023
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
i ordered from them and it is quite expensive after shipping duty etc. It's also handled through a 3rd party called borderfree
predahank is online now
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #5
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,122
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
Oops guess I'm late to the party.

Actually after looking further at all the listings, most of the good figures such as CW leaders (Megs & UM) for example are all sold out anyway. If it says "View Details" then it's basically sold out.
Xtreme987 is online now
Old Today, 12:02 AM   #6
Yonoid
Robot in Disguise
Yonoid
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 579
Re: Target.com ships to Canada now ...
Looks like target continues to have inventory issues.....
Yonoid is offline
