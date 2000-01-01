Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Items For Sale or Trade
Classics Lot Sale to go, CHEEP!
Yesterday, 10:40 PM
Slustor
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 79
Classics Lot Sale to go, CHEEP!
Selling lot of Classics line.
All complete and in great condition. Smoke free environment.
Getting out of the hobby so I am at the point where I Just want to get rid of them.
Looking for $200 + Shipping for the lot. That makes it $5 each (including ones larger than deluxes).
Yesterday, 11:14 PM
The7thParallel
Crossover
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,439
Re: Classics Lot Sale to go, CHEEP!
Pmd you!
