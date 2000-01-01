Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Classics Lot Sale to go, CHEEP!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:40 PM   #1
Slustor
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 79
Classics Lot Sale to go, CHEEP!
Selling lot of Classics line.

All complete and in great condition. Smoke free environment.

Getting out of the hobby so I am at the point where I Just want to get rid of them.

Looking for $200 + Shipping for the lot. That makes it $5 each (including ones larger than deluxes).
Slustor is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:14 PM   #2
The7thParallel
Crossover
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,439
Re: Classics Lot Sale to go, CHEEP!
Pmd you!
__________________
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
The7thParallel is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Megatron MIB Boxed Mint
Transformers
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.