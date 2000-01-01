Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page MMC DJD and more MMC figures for sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:43 PM   #1
wreckage
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: nova scotia
Posts: 117
MMC DJD and more MMC figures for sale
Hello,

Parting ways with most of my third party figures, so going to start with my mastermind creations stuff first. Shipping is extra but should be between $15-30 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 3% for sellers fees.

Prices firm
R-44 Tortor - $200 loose complete (Tesarus)
R--43 Mors - $300 Loose complete (Helix)
R-19 Kultur - $175 loose complete (Tarn)
R-14 Commotus (Turmoil) - $250
R-28 Tyrantron - $175 opened complete with box MTMTE Megatron

Tfcon exclusives
R-19AM Kultur SG tarn $350
R-12AM Cynicus $200

My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage
Any questions please contact me
Cheers
wreckage is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Playskool Heroes Transformers Boulder the Dinobot Rescue Bots Mini-Dinos Figure
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon Sentinel Prime - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Perfect Effect PA-03 Master Weapons Set - Opened Box Botcon Overlord Add-On Kit
Transformers
Combiner Wars Sunstreaker - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thundercracker - Canadian Packaging, Sealed #2
Transformers
Transformers Titan Returns Twinferno - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergant Kup - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.