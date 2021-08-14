|
Transformers Cyberverse Roll N Change & Roll & Combine, Studio Series Wave 16 Voyager
We are catching up with the latest Transformers sightings in Canada, thanks to the information shared from friend site Cybertron.ca. Fellow Canadian collectors can now go hunting for the following figures: Transformers Cyberverse Roll N Change
– These big figures of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee were found at*a Walmart in Quebec by Cybertron.ca member*MapleMegatron. Studio Series Wave 16 Voyager
– Wreck-Gar made his way into several*EB Games stores in Ontario. Kingdom Wave 3 Core Class
– Dracodon and Soundwave were found at*a Walmart in Alberta. Cyberverse Roll & Combine
– The new Cyberverse 2-packs*Bumblebee & Swoop » Continue Reading.
