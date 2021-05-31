Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Fans Toys FT-51 Chomp (Masterpiece scale Skullcruncher) Color Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,586
Fans Toys FT-51 Chomp (Masterpiece scale Skullcruncher) Color Prototype Images


Third party company Fans Toys have shared our first images of the color prototype of their*FT-51 Chomp*(Masterpiece scale Skullcruncher). It sure took some time after the first look at the gray prototype while back in 2018, and Fans Toys have update the product number from FT-26 to FT-51. Highly detailed, with great poseability and a very cartoon-accurate design in both modes. Crocodile mode features an articulated tail and an opening cockpit for his Headmaster unit. Robot mode will include his gun and sword. This new mold sure looks great next to the Fans Toys*Dracula*(Mindwipe) and*Lupus*(Weirdwolf) as we can see &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Toys FT-51 Chomp (Masterpiece scale Skullcruncher) Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Stegosaurs Autobot Vintage
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Incomplete Lot michael bay movie series
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron Leader Class Shockwave
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thrilling 30 Voyager Class Sky-Byte
Transformers
GI Joe Classified Baroness with Cobra Coil Target Exclusive Sealed MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars INCOMPLETE FIGURES PARTS LOT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.