Fans Toys FT-51 Chomp (Masterpiece scale Skullcruncher) Color Prototype Images
Third party company Fans Toys have shared our first images of the color prototype of their*FT-51 Chomp*(Masterpiece scale Skullcruncher). It sure took some time after the first look at the gray prototype
while back in 2018, and Fans Toys have update the product number from FT-26 to FT-51. Highly detailed, with great poseability and a very cartoon-accurate design in both modes. Crocodile mode features an articulated tail and an opening cockpit for his Headmaster unit. Robot mode will include his gun and sword. This new mold sure looks great next to the Fans Toys*Dracula*(Mindwipe) and*Lupus*(Weirdwolf) as we can see » Continue Reading.
