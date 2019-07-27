|
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Battle Class Spark Armor Autobot Ratchet
Via*mischajaye?TFNation on Twitter
*we have our first look at the new Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Battle Class Spark Armor Autobot Ratchet with Blizzard Breaker*to share with you. The new Spark Armor Ratchet was revealed via an image from the new UK Argos catalog. We can see Ratchet’s vehicle mode which is a homage to the classic G1 white ambulance van and his vehicle partner/armor Blizzard Breaker*which is a red and black snow mobile. While we don’t have a pic of Ratchet’s robot mode, we have an image of his Spark Armor combined mode which » Continue Reading.
