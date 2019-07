Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-18+ Bluestreak (Anime Colors) Packaging & Die-Cast Collect

Courtesy of our very own Gamerlingual and* PlayHouse Toy Photography *we have a look at the packaging of the*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-18+ Bluestreak (Anime Colors)*and its new die-cast Collectible Pin. This new addition to the MP+ line brings us a cartoon-accurate Bluestreak. Packaging shows Bluestreak showing off his shoot effects on his shoulder cannons next to his alt mode. The back of the packaging shows all the new extra parts and interchangeable faces. To top it all, we finally have a look at the new die-cast collectible pin included with this release. It's a matrix-shaped pin