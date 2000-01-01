Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:36 PM   #1
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,725
Japanese Takara RID Lot for sale, brand new sealed mint
Pickup in the Vancouver/ lower mainland are or shipping at buyer's expense. Paypal gift or add 3%, or emt.

These are all brand new

Godfire set (ultra magnus and fire convoy) $220
Megatron 6 changer $120
Ruination/Baldigus carded set (rare) $150

Or everything for $460

Thanks for looking
