predahank Storing is hoarding Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: vancity Posts: 1,725

Japanese Takara RID Lot for sale, brand new sealed mint



These are all brand new



Godfire set (ultra magnus and fire convoy) $220

Megatron 6 changer $120

Ruination/Baldigus carded set (rare) $150



Or everything for $460



Thanks for looking











Pickup in the Vancouver/ lower mainland are or shipping at buyer's expense. Paypal gift or add 3%, or emt.These are all brand newGodfire set (ultra magnus and fire convoy) $220Megatron 6 changer $120Ruination/Baldigus carded set (rare) $150Or everything for $460Thanks for looking

My sales thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965

My feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700

My mancave

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609 __________________My sales threadMy feedbackMy mancave