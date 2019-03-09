Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
mcmus
Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
I saw a $49US SS Jetfire at Target, does it worth? How much is it in Canada? Thanks in advance!
#2
Tonestar
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
He is $69.99 here, right now the only place that has him is EB Games so if you have a Platinum Edge card you can get him for $62.99.
#3
xueyue2
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
Leader class should be $70 at ToysRus.
#4
joelones
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
It's $69 cdn. So after exchange it's approx is $66 cdn, factor in state tax and extra ~3% for foreign exchange fees (if it applies in your case). It may not be worth to pick it up in the US, better here with a sale of some sort.
#5
mcmus
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
Thanks for the help! I will hold it off for the sale here.
#6
optimusb39
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
only place ive seen him is ebgames at 69.99 cad
#7
mcmus
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
And I will only pick up the WWII BB then, only $19.99 US. Thanks for the info.
#8
joelones
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
Amazon.ca has him at that price but OOS now. Could still order.
