Today, 02:23 PM
#1
Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
I saw a $49US SS Jetfire at Target, does it worth? How much is it in Canada? Thanks in advance!
Today, 02:39 PM
#2
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
He is $69.99 here, right now the only place that has him is EB Games so if you have a Platinum Edge card you can get him for $62.99.
Tonestar
Today, 02:40 PM
#3
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
Quote:
Originally Posted by mcmus
I saw a $49US SS Jetfire at Target, does it worth? How much is it in Canada? Thanks in advance!
Leader class should be $70 at ToysRus.
Today, 02:40 PM
#4
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
It's $69 cdn. So after exchange it's approx is $66 cdn, factor in state tax and extra ~3% for foreign exchange fees (if it applies in your case). It may not be worth to pick it up in the US, better here with a sale of some sort.
Today, 02:41 PM
#5
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
Thanks for the help! I will hold it off for the sale here.
Today, 02:43 PM
#6
Location: st. catherines ontario
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
only place ive seen him is ebgames at 69.99 cad
Today, 02:44 PM
#7
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
And I will only pick up the WWII BB then, only $19.99 US. Thanks for the info.
Today, 02:45 PM
#8
Re: Need help on $49US SS Jetfire
Quote:
Originally Posted by optimusb39
only place ive seen him is ebgames at 69.99 cad
Amazon.ca has him at that price but OOS now. Could still order.
