IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 4: Declaration of War Amazon Pre-Order


Lock down your Amazon pre-order for the next batch of selected Transformers issues due August 10, 2021 in hardcover form as Declaration of War, preview the cover artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards! The Decepticons have officially overthrown the Senate–with the Autobots out of power and Sentinel Prime deposed, it looks like Megatron’s vision of the future will take over. But not if the new Prime can rally what’s left of Security Operations and the Senate Guard into a resistance! Meanwhile, with the Autobots and Decepticons declaring war on each other, a group of Cybertron’s top scientists &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 4: Declaration of War Amazon Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
