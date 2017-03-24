Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
More Transformers The Last Knight Toy Leaks: Decepticon Nitro And Wave 3 Deluxe Bumbl


Our Weibo User*??????????? has done it again. This time bringing us rear views of the packaging for Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Scorn and Deluxe Class Bumblebee. In an unexpected turn of events, the Wave Partner for Wave 3 Voyager Class Scorn is none other than our elusive figure Voyager Class Nitro. The user has also re-shared his earlier leak of “Also Look For” image of Nitro, but this time the language is Chinese instead of English +*various international languages. Deluxe Class Wave 3 Deluxe Class Bumblebee will join*his partners Strafe and Crosshairs. Now, this brings us &#187; Continue Reading.

The post More Transformers The Last Knight Toy Leaks: Decepticon Nitro And Wave 3 Deluxe Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
