Our Weibo User*??????????? has done it again
. This time bringing us rear views of the packaging for Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Scorn and Deluxe Class Bumblebee. In an unexpected turn of events, the Wave Partner for Wave 3 Voyager Class Scorn is none other than our elusive figure Voyager Class Nitro. The user has also re-shared his earlier leak
of “Also Look For” image of Nitro, but this time the language is Chinese instead of English +*various international languages. Deluxe Class Wave 3 Deluxe Class Bumblebee will join*his partners Strafe and Crosshairs. Now, this brings us » Continue Reading.
