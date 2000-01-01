Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
ngnaw
Today, 08:44 PM
vjcheng
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 97
ngnaw
Sold him a PlanetX Neptune aka Sludge figure. Very good with communication and extremely friendly and understanding. Paid extremely fast! Highly recommended! Would do business with again!!
