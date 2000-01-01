Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page ngnaw
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:44 PM   #1
vjcheng
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 97
ngnaw
Sold him a PlanetX Neptune aka Sludge figure. Very good with communication and extremely friendly and understanding. Paid extremely fast! Highly recommended! Would do business with again!!
__________________
FEEDBACKWANTS
vjcheng is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers MIXMASTER - ROTF Voyager Class
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Transformers
Transformers Takara Masterpiece Starscream MP-03
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 Mini Autobots lot of 13! All in AMAZING CONDITION!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Goldbug Original Sealed with Decoy Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Beachcomber Original Sealed Candian Card
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 Megatron Walther P-38 BOX ONLY Hasbro Takara 1984

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.