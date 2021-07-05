Ninjatron Overlord of all Ninjas Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Under a Bandanna Posts: 463

Sayonara. I'll be doing anotheronline via my Twitch Channel this Sunday! It's called "Beyond Transformers" and it's about the toy robots from Japan that were used to originally create the Transformers brand, as well as the other related robot toys, some of which came later! There's some weird, wild, and obscure stuff in this panel, and I'm sure all fans of Transformers, robots, anime, tokusatsu, and sci-fi are going to love it. You can find more information about the panel on my website SykoGrafix.com . Everyone is invited, even if you've never attended a convention before.Please help by spreading the word! Talking about it in your online circles and posting about it on social media will be a huge help. You can also use this Facebook Event page My virtual panels have been fun for everyone, and this will probably be the last one, so be sure you're there to join in the fun. Hopefully we will back to real conventions soon enough, but until then, let's stay safe and party with our robots online!Sayonara.

