Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Beyond Transformers: Virtual Convention Panel! Sunday July 11 5:30pm ET
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:49 PM   #1
Ninjatron
Overlord of all Ninjas
Ninjatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Under a Bandanna
Posts: 463
Cool Beyond Transformers: Virtual Convention Panel! Sunday July 11 5:30pm ET


I'll be doing another Virtual Convention Panel online via my Twitch Channel this Sunday! It's called "Beyond Transformers" and it's about the toy robots from Japan that were used to originally create the Transformers brand, as well as the other related robot toys, some of which came later! There's some weird, wild, and obscure stuff in this panel, and I'm sure all fans of Transformers, robots, anime, tokusatsu, and sci-fi are going to love it. You can find more information about the panel on my website SykoGrafix.com. Everyone is invited, even if you've never attended a convention before.


Please help by spreading the word! Talking about it in your online circles and posting about it on social media will be a huge help. You can also use this Facebook Event page.


My virtual panels have been fun for everyone, and this will probably be the last one, so be sure you're there to join in the fun. Hopefully we will back to real conventions soon enough, but until then, let's stay safe and party with our robots online!


Sayonara.
__________________
Ninjatron is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VENOM 2008 HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVERS CAR - LOOSE
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Hasbro / Takara Chromedome Transformer
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron Skywarp
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Megatron Kingdom Card
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PHIMES LEADER CLASS OPTIMAL OPTIMUS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.