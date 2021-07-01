Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,781

Transformers Voice Actor Hal Rayle to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021





TFcon is to welcome actor Hal Rayle to TFcon Baltimore 2021. The voices of Shrapnel, Snarl, Pipes and Skuxxoid in Transformers Generation 1, fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Deep Six in G.I. Joe and the voice of the Predator creature in Predator 2. Hal will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long. Hal Rayle is presented by The Chosen Prime Ticket on sale now at





