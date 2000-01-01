Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Best/Worst TF character out there?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:08 PM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 74
Best/Worst TF character out there?
From comic to animated to live action, lots of TF characters with multiple versions of themselves.
Which character from which series did you find to be the best and which one was the worst? Name your reasons.
It's gotta be a bot as well, no naming humans/aliens.
UsernamePrime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to UsernamePrime
Find More Posts by UsernamePrime
Today, 09:38 PM
#
2
there_is_a_martens
Beast Machine
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 438
Re: Best/Worst TF character out there?
Best: Wreck-Gar (Transformers Animated)
Worst: Wheelie (Revenge of the Fallen)
__________________
Okay, hand me the bomb.
there_is_a_martens
View Public Profile
Send a private message to there_is_a_martens
Find More Posts by there_is_a_martens
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 Canadian Slag Dinobots Rare
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron Ratbat & Rumble Micromaster WFC-S46 New!
G1 Misfire Targetmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed
G1 Skullcruncher Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
G1 Weirdwolf Headmasters Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
G1 Mindwipe Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
G1 Rodimus Prime Transformers Vintage Boxed
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:39 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.