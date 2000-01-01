Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
bqpetn
Generation 2
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 111
New Toys Prices Discussion
I feel the new TF toys are way too expensive for me to buy
Even with 10% or buy one 2nd one 50%, it costs me $100-$300 to buy just 2, 3 or 4 toys. I didn't open any of the new toys and thinking of returning them soon.


What do you guy think? How can you afford this?


That's why I can only take pictures of old classic lines, which was $10.99, $12.99, $14.99 ($7.99 when some were on sale)


All the characters from the year 1984 Autobots
Old Today, 08:29 PM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 720
Re: New Toys Prices Discussion
My wife is very understanding of this hobby. I don’t think she loves the prices either but she knows I love it. As for returning , if you’re trying to force yourself to like it then yes. Otherwise open em up! They’re mo fun out of the box
Old Today, 08:36 PM   #3
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Goaliebot's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,897
Re: New Toys Prices Discussion
Whenever I find myself complaining about toy prices these days and food prices these days, etc I realize how much I sound like my parents when I was begging for the latest TF or GI Joe back in the ‘80’s. My Dad back then: $4 for some cheap plastic toy? That’s insane!

There are 2 primary reasons for the huge price increase the last ~8 yrs (give or take), and 2 secondary reasons that I often hear misunderstood as primary reasons.

Main Reason 1: technology. Specifically tablets, phones, game systems, YouTube, etc. Kids are “graduating” from toys to these as entertainment at younger and younger ages. So toy sales to kids, the big volume of sales, is shrinking fast. The growth of adult collecting can’t hold a candle to the mass unit sales Hasbro used to see through WalMarts and the like. WalMart orders a LOT fewer toys these days than they used to, because they sell a LOT fewer. So the days of small margins on huge volume are gone and never coming back. The options at this point are:

Option A) get higher margins per toy

or

Option B) accept the smaller market means smaller profits and that’s just the new reality - accept that increasing profits quarter after quarter forever just isn’t possible with toys anymore.



Cause #2: the US Stock Market. It will not allow any company to accept B above. Any CEO that tries will be replaced. It *will* be option A above or heads will roll. Period.


Minor Reasons:

1) Labor costs continue to rise year over year. I think this is a good thing personally.

2) Materials cost more year after year. This is actually a very small impact on individual toys.



So how do I deal with the hikes?

Being more choosy, buying fewer “meh” figures.

Waiting for sales.


Not much else I can do.
Old Today, 08:41 PM   #4
Lioconvoy81
Generation 2
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 135
Re: New Toys Prices Discussion
Old Today, 08:43 PM   #5
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 74
Re: New Toys Prices Discussion
You're correct on the pricing, it's a little much. Looking at pre-order totals to come makes me cringe.

The psychology of collecting is akin to an addiction for some. And I'm sure there are many who buy too much, even if they say they will hold off they might break if opportunity presents itself. Fear of missing out and all, plus the chance of not seeing that figure for retail again.

I imagine MP and third party collectors have a frustrating time as well with $400-$500 Optimus Prime and such.

I'm also sure that Hasbro knows that they are selling these to collectors with jobs who will buy the product. CHUG is a collectors line, there's no 8 year old kid crying because they don't have a Selects Seacon set.

I own commercial income property, money is decent for me although Ive been handing out a 50% off on rent for the next two months to help out my tenants.
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 08:49 PM.
