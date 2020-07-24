|
Flame Toys 2020 Releases: Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz, God Power Jet Armor & Victory Saber
Flame Toys, via their*Twitter account
, is giving us another night of reveals. This time with more characters for their*Kuro Kara Kuri line. 3 new entries for Flame Toys’ high quality and officially licensed action figures line Kuro*Kara Kuri*are coming: Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz (G1 inspired, color sketch) Kuro Kara Kuri God Power Jet Armor (final sketch, ROTF Jet Power parts for Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime) Kuro Kara Kuri*Victory Saber*(Victory Saber and Victory Leo combined form, final colors) Flame Toys will show more reveals in the upcoming hours, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See the new » Continue Reading.
