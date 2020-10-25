Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Magic Square Toys MS-G02 Little Ninja (Nightbird SD Version) Colored Sample



Magic Square Toys MS-G02 Little Ninja (Nightbird SD Version) Colored Sample

Third Party company Magic Square Toys have updated their Weibo account with images of their next project: MS-G02 Little Ninja (Nightbird SD Version). This is a small cute rendition of G1 Nightbird in super-deformed or chibi style, but still capable of transforming in a cute little car. This a redeco and retool of Magic Square MS-G01 Peach Girl (SD Arcee). You can already find pre-orders for this figure via our sponsors links below. It's scheduled for release in September this year.
