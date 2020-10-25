Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,711

Magic Square Toys MS-G02 Little Ninja (Nightbird SD Version) Colored Sample





Third Party company Magic Square Toys have updated their* Third Party company Magic Square Toys have updated their* Weibo account *with images of their next project:*MS-G02 Little Ninja (Nightbird SD Version). This is a small cute rendition of G1 Nightbird in super-deformed or chibi style, but still capable of transforming in a cute little car. This a redeco and retool of Magic Square MS-G01 Peach Girl (SD Arcee) . You can already find pre-orders for this figure via our sponsors links below. It’s scheduled for release in September this year. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Sponsor Links:*





