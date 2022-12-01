canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,251

Thoughts on new Retro G1 releases? So I was perusing the aisles the other day and I saw both Hound and Starscream. Now of course that isn't anything new, but for the first time I was both tempted and turned off by the releases. Before I was either kind of excited, or indifferent.







So it got me to wondering what you guys think of these releases so far?





Personally I really like the attempt at cartoon colours to differentiate them from previous releases. However the boxes and price don't do anything for me. I mean the art is nice, but the plastic/windowless boxes are terrible for me. I have kept all my reissue purchases over the years either MISB, or MIB (opened and displayed, but then back in the box to display). So this new format takes away that aspect for me.







THen add in the price.......I mean nearly $50????!!! C'mon man that is way too much, especially considering how often reissues go on sale/clearance.







Anyway I think they were smart to try something different with the colour schemes, even if I don't like all of them (Hot Rod), but pricing and packaging have really hurt my desire to get any of them.





Although I might cave on Thundercracker if I see him just to add him to the collection since I don't have a G1 version anymore.