Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Thoughts on new Retro G1 releases?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:49 AM   #1
canprime
Nexus Maximus
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,251
Thoughts on new Retro G1 releases?
So I was perusing the aisles the other day and I saw both Hound and Starscream. Now of course that isn't anything new, but for the first time I was both tempted and turned off by the releases. Before I was either kind of excited, or indifferent.



So it got me to wondering what you guys think of these releases so far?


Personally I really like the attempt at cartoon colours to differentiate them from previous releases. However the boxes and price don't do anything for me. I mean the art is nice, but the plastic/windowless boxes are terrible for me. I have kept all my reissue purchases over the years either MISB, or MIB (opened and displayed, but then back in the box to display). So this new format takes away that aspect for me.



THen add in the price.......I mean nearly $50????!!! C'mon man that is way too much, especially considering how often reissues go on sale/clearance.



Anyway I think they were smart to try something different with the colour schemes, even if I don't like all of them (Hot Rod), but pricing and packaging have really hurt my desire to get any of them.


Although I might cave on Thundercracker if I see him just to add him to the collection since I don't have a G1 version anymore.
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.