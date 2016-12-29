Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,721
Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus ? Colored Prototype Images


Thanks to weibo user Samuel1230, we have our first look at a fully colored prototype of Fans Toys’s largest project to date, Terminus Giganticus! For those who may have missed it, Terminus Giganticus is Fans Toys’s take on a Masterpiece style and scale Omega Supreme and will be coming out hopefully some time next year in two parts. Next to Terminus are Fans Toys Quakewave, Phoenix, and their Insecticons to get an idea of how massive this brute will be. Parts A and B of Fans Toys FT-20 Terminus Giganticus are available for pre-order via our sponsors (part A &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus – Colored Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline
Today, 02:03 PM
ironclaugh
Robot in Disguise
ironclaugh's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 573
Re: Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus ? Colored Prototype Images
Gawd damn
ironclaugh is online now
Today, 02:07 PM
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 946
Re: Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus ? Colored Prototype Images
where the fook would that fit in anyone's display
predahank is online now
