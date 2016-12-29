Thanks to weibo user Samuel1230
, we have our first look at a fully colored prototype of Fans Toys’s largest project to date, Terminus Giganticus! For those who may have missed it, Terminus Giganticus is Fans Toys’s take on a Masterpiece style and scale Omega Supreme and will be coming out hopefully some time next year in two parts. Next to Terminus are Fans Toys Quakewave, Phoenix, and their Insecticons to get an idea of how massive this brute will be. Parts A and B of Fans Toys FT-20 Terminus Giganticus are available for pre-order via our sponsors (part A » Continue Reading.
Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus – Colored Prototype Images
