Collider; a long time friend of Transformers Live Action Movie Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, sat down for a rather lengthy interview regarding Transformers: The Last Knight and the future of the Transformers Movies. Spoiler Warning! During the interview, the producer explains that the new movie will have two stories and in the end will come together. Additionally, Transformers 5*will set the foundation to the sequels as well as spin-offs. 2018’s Bumblebee movie is in pre-production stage with*Christina Hodson *as the writer. Mr.*Bonaventura [under permission] includes several name-drops during the interview which*we thing the fans of the franchise will surely like. » Continue Reading.
The post Lorenzo di Bonaventura Explains Transformers 5 Plot Elements And The Future Of The Franchise
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...