Transformers: The Last Knight 2016 Highlight Reel



The official Facebook account of Transformers Live Action Movies has shared a highlight reel showcasing several key moments from the principal photography of the upcoming movie*Transformers: The Last Knight. This year is coming to a close and the new movie is well into the post production stage. Early next year, we are sure to be treated with official toy reveals, *Superbowl Trailer, TV Spots and many promotional material all leading up to the movie on June 23rd, 2017. Check out the video, after the jump.



