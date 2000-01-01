Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:34 PM   #1
Malcontent
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Burnaby B.C.
Posts: 142
Problems with Hasbro Trypticon
Has there been a problem with Hasbro's release of Trypticon? I've tried to buy it but everyone I get are misassembled. The arms and legs are both assembled backwards and even though the legs would be easy to fix, the arms use pins that make it difficult to fix. I've ordered one online from amazon, and had it replaced with another with the same problem, gotten a refund and then ordered one from toys 'r' us with the exact same problem. Is there anywhere to get one that doesn't have these problems?
Old Today, 06:39 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,802
Re: Problems with Hasbro Trypticon
Mine is fine.
