Today, 07:02 PM
MULTIPLEX
DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME!
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
Posts: 4,439
Titan Class Metroplex
How much is Hasbro Generations Titan Class Metroplex worth? MIB, stickers not applied. Just need to know a reasonable asking price in the current market. I've been out of the loop so have no idea. Thanks.
Today, 07:15 PM
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,906
Re: Titan Class Metroplex
$200+ easy
Today, 07:19 PM
ngnaw
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 326
Re: Titan Class Metroplex
What about the Hong Kong ACG-Convention Exclusive edition? Also MIB stickers not applied.
