Titan Class Metroplex
How much is Hasbro Generations Titan Class Metroplex worth? MIB, stickers not applied. Just need to know a reasonable asking price in the current market. I've been out of the loop so have no idea. Thanks.
Re: Titan Class Metroplex
$200+ easy
Re: Titan Class Metroplex
What about the Hong Kong ACG-Convention Exclusive edition? Also MIB stickers not applied.
