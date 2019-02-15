|
Transformers x Ghosbusters Ectotron To Be Released As A Zing & EB Games Exclusive In
gThanks to our very own 2005 Boards member and Australian fan griffin-of-oz for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers x Ghosbusters Ectotron wiil be released as A Zing and EB Games Exclusive In Australia. Ectotron was sensation among fans after their first reveal
, but it was known to be available only in the US (via Gamestop). Australian fans now will have a chance to gran this 80’s* mashup toy. Ectotron is available for pre-order via*Zing
and EB Games
websites for a total price of $80 AUD ($56.71 approximately). You just need to pre-pay only $10AUD ($7.09) » Continue Reading.
