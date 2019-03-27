|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Wave 2 Released at Canadian Retail
Friend site Cybertron.ca
is reporting that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Wave 2 has been released at Canadian Retail. The latest wave of Transformers Siege Deluxe figures (Ironhide , Prowl, Chromia, Sixgun) have been found at a EB Games in Ontario. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian fans!
