BoBots Series 2 Promotional Box Review #BotBotsChallenge
BotBots popped on the scene last year and fans dug them for their silliness and simplicity, a return to when Transformers were Robots in Disguise and just fun. Series 2 is hitting the market and Hasbro has sent through another promotional box to kick off the wave (check the first one here
). There are 3 assortment types – 8 packs and 5 packs you’ll find on the shelves, and then blind box bubble packs. Assortment number E3494 are the 8 packs, E3496 are the 5 packs, and E3487 are the blind packs. We’ve included a checklist after » Continue Reading.
