Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods More of the same...
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
plowking
wanna be Canadian
plowking's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Michigan
Posts: 633
More of the same...
Yep...same mold, different character.

I know...but I cant help myself. I just love this mold to death. I think the count I have now is near 30?






Anywho, here he is. RTS/TLK Barricade. Classics/Generations style.

The head, hands, light bar, and weapons are all from TLK Barricade. The push bar is from M1 Barricade, plus a mix-match of parts from the bin.



Decals are courtesy of Reprolabels from their TLK Barricade set...might fine set might I add!!









The weapons pretty much still function the same as they did on the original TLK Barricade toy too...so...Win/Win.



Thanks for looking!!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TLK Barricade002.jpg Views: 0 Size: 72.4 KB ID: 38444   Click image for larger version Name: TLK Barricade001.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.6 KB ID: 38445   Click image for larger version Name: TLK Barricade003.jpg Views: 0 Size: 54.5 KB ID: 38446   Click image for larger version Name: TLK Barricade004.jpg Views: 0 Size: 85.9 KB ID: 38447   Click image for larger version Name: TLK Barricade005.jpg Views: 0 Size: 76.1 KB ID: 38448  

Click image for larger version Name: TLK Barricade006.jpg Views: 0 Size: 53.0 KB ID: 38449   Click image for larger version Name: TLK Barricade007.jpg Views: 0 Size: 68.8 KB ID: 38450   Click image for larger version Name: TLK Barricade008.jpg Views: 0 Size: 58.5 KB ID: 38451   Click image for larger version Name: TLK Barricade009.jpg Views: 0 Size: 72.2 KB ID: 38452  
__________________


WAIT!...issa wobot anna twuck?!
plowking is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Sixshot Reissue Mettalic
Transformers
SCORPONOK Transformers G1 ORIGINAL 1987 Headmaster Decepticon Base 99% Complete!
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE AD 32 Movie Advance Deluxe Stinger MOSC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.