Today, 07:20 PM #1 plowking wanna be Canadian Join Date: Nov 2007 Location: Michigan Posts: 633 More of the same...



I know...but I cant help myself. I just love this mold to death. I think the count I have now is near 30?













Anywho, here he is. RTS/TLK Barricade. Classics/Generations style.



The head, hands, light bar, and weapons are all from TLK Barricade. The push bar is from M1 Barricade, plus a mix-match of parts from the bin.







Decals are courtesy of Reprolabels from their TLK Barricade set...might fine set might I add!!



















The weapons pretty much still function the same as they did on the original TLK Barricade toy too...so...Win/Win.







Thanks for looking!!

Yep...same mold, different character.I know...but I cant help myself. I just love this mold to death. I think the count I have now is near 30?Anywho, here he is.. Classics/Generations style.The head, hands, light bar, and weapons are all from TLK Barricade. The push bar is from M1 Barricade, plus a mix-match of parts from the bin.Decals are courtesy of Reprolabels from their TLK Barricade set...might fine set might I add!!The weapons pretty much still function the same as they did on the original TLK Barricade toy too...so...Win/Win.Thanks for looking!! Attached Thumbnails









WAIT!...issa wobot anna twuck?!

__________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

