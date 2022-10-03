Marcotron Armada Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 616

Re: Transformers Legacy: Evolution Poster, Lineart & Comments Coming soon, transformable Space Bridge. His name: SpaceBridgertron.



Also, I'm kinda curious what a Nemesis could look like as a robot.

Hopefully they don't leave any obnoxious gaps in the alt mode.



Also, you know, Tarn looks neat. But I never read the IDW comics...

And Insecticons galore!

And off-screen Junkions that were always there...

And some other guys they've had in the pipeline for a while but never got around to releasing in any kind of cohesive story line...

Like the last Stunticon to complete the set with a brand new mold (oh, it's just a remold of the other leg guy with a detachable spoiler)... Great stuff.

And Hot Shot because people want that? You kids enjoy.



I can't imagine why Netflix rejected the show based on this series of toys. The plot would have to be identical to Bot-Bots, where random things are trying to find their own kind.