Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy: Evolution Poster, Lineart & Comments
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,014
Transformers Legacy: Evolution Poster, Lineart & Comments


Once again, Hasbro designer Marck “Markclonus” Maher has taken to his Instagram account*to share with the fans some comments about the recently revealed Transformers Legacy: Evolution poster. We have some interesting trivia about the creation of this great piece of art (by artist Marcelo Matere) as well as some easter-eggs! Read on for details: Happy @hasbropulse day everyone. Big thanks go out to @toygrind you killed it bruv, hope we can get you involved with some more tings! The greatest brand team evah featured in the stream @isabellachiemiweiss @bmacatron84 @naveskoorb and obviously the amazingly talented devoted and passionate design &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy: Evolution Poster, Lineart & Comments appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:53 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,725
Re: Transformers Legacy: Evolution Poster, Lineart & Comments
So Ark paves the way for the next few titan classes to be “all your favourite spaceships from the 86 movie”

*sigh*
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:09 PM   #3
Marcotron
Armada
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 616
Re: Transformers Legacy: Evolution Poster, Lineart & Comments
Coming soon, transformable Space Bridge. His name: SpaceBridgertron.

Also, I'm kinda curious what a Nemesis could look like as a robot.
Hopefully they don't leave any obnoxious gaps in the alt mode.

Also, you know, Tarn looks neat. But I never read the IDW comics...
And Insecticons galore!
And off-screen Junkions that were always there...
And some other guys they've had in the pipeline for a while but never got around to releasing in any kind of cohesive story line...
Like the last Stunticon to complete the set with a brand new mold (oh, it's just a remold of the other leg guy with a detachable spoiler)... Great stuff.
And Hot Shot because people want that? You kids enjoy.

I can't imagine why Netflix rejected the show based on this series of toys. The plot would have to be identical to Bot-Bots, where random things are trying to find their own kind.
Marcotron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:14 PM   #4
RansakWORK
Machine War
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 246
Re: Transformers Legacy: Evolution Poster, Lineart & Comments
Quote:
Originally Posted by Marcotron View Post
And off-screen Junkions that were always there...
Not sure those junkions are the movie or animated series ones. Still missing Scrapyard, Hazmat, Recycle and Rubbish and i dont think any in the poster really matches. Think these junkions are all original characters and the modulators of this wave.
RansakWORK is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.