Siege Smashdown and Caliburst Revealed


We’ve got more toy reveals ahead of the US Toy Fair, with Amazon this time stealing some of Hasbro'[s thunder by revealed the Transformers Siege Battlemasters Wave 3. This assortment adds Smashdown and Caliburst into the mix of bots who turn into weapons to arm other bots. Caliburst is somewhat disappointingly a purple and black redeco of Blowpipe from Wave 1, which means neither his deco nor his design much resemble his Generation 1 namesake and leaves Slugslinger without an accurate partner (balancing this though, the Hasbro Slugslinger’s guns already looked very close to Caliburst’s original gun mode and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Siege Smashdown and Caliburst Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



