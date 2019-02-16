Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,162

Siege Smashdown and Caliburst Revealed



We’ve got more toy reveals ahead of the US Toy Fair, with Amazon this time stealing some of Hasbro'[s thunder by revealed the Transformers Siege Battlemasters Wave 3. This assortment adds Smashdown and Caliburst into the mix of bots who turn into weapons to arm other bots.



We've got more toy reveals ahead of the US Toy Fair, with Amazon this time stealing some of Hasbro'[s thunder by revealed the Transformers Siege Battlemasters Wave 3. This assortment adds Smashdown and Caliburst into the mix of bots who turn into weapons to arm other bots. Caliburst is somewhat disappointingly a purple and black redeco of Blowpipe from Wave 1, which means neither his deco nor his design much resemble his Generation 1 namesake and leaves Slugslinger without an accurate partner (balancing this though, the Hasbro Slugslinger's guns already looked very close to Caliburst's original gun mode and





The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/