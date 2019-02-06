Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,084

Transformers: Bumblebee Drives Viacom Profit For 2019 1st Quarter



Viacom (the parent company of Paramount Pictures) held their 2019 1st Quarter Financial Call yesterday and announced that Transformers: Bumblebee drove the company’s profit for the quarter. Statement made by Bob Bakish; CEO of Viacom: “Paramount, where the turnaround continue to grow; with the studio delivering double-digit growth. Despite the intense competition [during] the busy holiday box office, we are pleased with the performance of Bumblebee which has earned more than $450 million worldwide. In the process, the film has reset the Transformers franchise and is solidly profitable.” You can listen to the recording of the event via <a href="https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ore32ryt">Viacom



