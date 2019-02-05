Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,084

MP-18+Masterpiece Bluestreak Revealed



Takara Tomy Mall has put up a listing for MP-18+ Streak, aka Bluestreak. This is a cartoon inspired deco of the original release featuring a more matte paint job, new faces, and effect parts that can plug into his gun or shoulder canons coming directly from the show. He’s a limited release through the direct Takara sales website but many of our sponsors should get copies of it below, keep an eye out for pre-orders there. MP18+ Bluestreak is retailing for 9180 Yen (about $83 US) and is due to ship in Late July 2019. Read on to check out



Takara Tomy Mall has put up a listing for MP-18+ Streak, aka Bluestreak. This is a cartoon inspired deco of the original release featuring a more matte paint job, new faces, and effect parts that can plug into his gun or shoulder canons coming directly from the show. He's a limited release through the direct Takara sales website but many of our sponsors should get copies of it below, keep an eye out for pre-orders there. MP18+ Bluestreak is retailing for 9180 Yen (about $83 US) and is due to ship in Late July 2019.





