|
MP-18+Masterpiece Bluestreak Revealed
Takara Tomy Mall has put up a listing for MP-18+ Streak, aka Bluestreak. This is a cartoon inspired deco of the original release featuring a more matte paint job, new faces, and effect parts that can plug into his gun or shoulder canons coming directly from the show. He’s a limited release through the direct Takara sales website but many of our sponsors should get copies of it below, keep an eye out for pre-orders there. MP18+ Bluestreak is retailing for 9180 Yen (about $83 US) and is due to ship in Late July 2019. Read on to check out » Continue Reading.
The post MP-18+Masterpiece Bluestreak Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.