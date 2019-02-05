Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,084

Transformers Trading Card Game ? Grapple Card Revealed



More... Courtesy of the Transformers Trading Card Game Brand Manager Drew Nolosco, we can share for you the new Transformers TCG Grapple Card. Mr. Nolosco revealed the card via his Facebook account with a nice message remembering that Grapple was his first G1 toy.*Grapple is part of the upcoming Rise of the Combiners booster set, and his Alt Mode flip ability does a hefty chunk of direct damage. Don’t forget that the new Wave 2Rise Of The Combiners expansion will hit shelves on March 1st.The post Transformers Trading Card Game – Grapple Card Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.