Old Yesterday, 09:14 PM   #1
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 96
G1 combiners and New combiners
Took some pictures during holidays.
Post Bruticus first.
Old Yesterday, 09:50 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,705
Re: G1 combiners and New combiners
That’s a pretty rare giftset
nice pics
Old Yesterday, 09:56 PM   #3
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 96
Re: G1 combiners and New combiners
Quote:
Originally Posted by predahank View Post
Thats a pretty rare giftset
nice pics

Yes, costed me a arm and a leg.
Old Yesterday, 10:10 PM   #4
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 96
Re: G1 combiners and New combiners




