So, I round out the Titans Return legends by looking at wave 5. I begin by using the generations Cosmos to compare and give a new score to his update. I mostly detail what has changed with the paint applications, since that's the only real difference. The bigger focus is on Seaspray and his, technically, 3 accessories. Also, while you're at it, check out Dolkkar Toyznstuff and his Reviewer Revered series. He has had some surpringly interesting guests and some wonderful interviews. I was honored to even be asked as some of his guests have truly been surprises.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2_YmneHWwA