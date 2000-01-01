Today, 09:34 AM #1 GotBot Armada Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 686 Titans Return Seaspray review with Cosmos comments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2_YmneHWwA So, I round out the Titans Return legends by looking at wave 5. I begin by using the generations Cosmos to compare and give a new score to his update. I mostly detail what has changed with the paint applications, since that's the only real difference. The bigger focus is on Seaspray and his, technically, 3 accessories. Also, while you're at it, check out Dolkkar Toyznstuff and his Reviewer Revered series. He has had some surpringly interesting guests and some wonderful interviews. I was honored to even be asked as some of his guests have truly been surprises.

