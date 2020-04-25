|
Newage Toys H19T Hogan & H20T William Bonney Clear Edition (Legends Scale G1 Brawn &
Courtesy of Newage Toys Facebook
*we have images of their new*H19T Hogan & H20T William Bonney Clear Edition (Legends Scale G1 Brawn & Outback). These are special translucent versions of Newage Legends scale take on G1 Brawn and Outback. They are sold as a 2-pack in a limited run. They are expected for release by December 2020. Another nice addition to the Legends scale collection. Check out the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! You can also look for pre-orders for these items via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/">Big » Continue Reading.
