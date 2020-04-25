Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage Toys H19T Hogan & H20T William Bonney Clear Edition (Legends Scale G1 Brawn &
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,592
Newage Toys H19T Hogan & H20T William Bonney Clear Edition (Legends Scale G1 Brawn &


Courtesy of Newage Toys Facebook*we have images of their new*H19T Hogan &#38; H20T William Bonney Clear Edition (Legends Scale G1 Brawn &#38; Outback). These are special translucent versions of Newage Legends scale take on G1 Brawn and Outback. They are sold as a 2-pack in a limited run. They are expected for release by December 2020. Another nice addition to the Legends scale collection. Check out the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! You can also look for pre-orders for these items via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/">Big &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H19T Hogan & H20T William Bonney Clear Edition (Legends Scale G1 Brawn & Outback) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
transformer Mask
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK 3-PACK
Transformers
Transformers MEGATRON 2007 Leader Class Premium Series Hasbro
Transformers
1980's Hasbro G1 Transformers / Go Bots Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.