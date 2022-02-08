After just being announced
a couple days ago, Threezero
has updated their website with a full gallery of the upcoming DLX Optimus Prime from his appearance in 2017’s The Last Knight. Transformers: The Last Knight ? DLX Optimus Prime is approximately 11.2 inches (28.5 cm) tall and features approximately 73 points of articulation, with a die-cast metal frame, and LED illuminated eyes. Accessories include one Blaster Shield, one Detachable Wrist Balde, one Cybertronian Sword, one interchangeable battle mask, a total of four pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for various expressive poses. check out the » Continue Reading.
