Via* Loopaza Mega Store *we can share for you a listing for the upcoming*Takara Tomy Studio Series Line Up From SS-44 to SS-51. We have our first proper confirmation of the release of*SS-49 Dark Of The Moon Sentinel Prime*in Voyager class size. The listing indicates all these figures will be released through February to May 2020. Remember that the Takara Tomy Studio Series numbers are different from the Hasbro releases. The upcoming characters and sizes are as follows: SS-44 Deluxe class WW II Hot Rod – February 2020 SS-45 Leader class DOTM Shockwave – February 2020 SS-46 Voyager class 2007 Megatron