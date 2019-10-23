Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations 35th Anniversary Figures Out In US


The long awaited Walmart Exclusive 35th Anniversary figures have now been released US. The figures in the subline include Soundblaster, Bluestreak, Optimus Prime (cell shaded) and Megatron (cell shaded).The first sighting was in Virginia but they should be making their way across the country. Make sure to utilize our sighting forums to see if they have made it into your area! &#160; &#160;

The post Transformers Generations 35th Anniversary Figures Out In US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
