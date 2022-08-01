|
Transformers beast wars kingdom LOT terrorsaur more
Transformers beast wars kingdom LOT for $250 canadian
Includes the hard to find pulse/amazon exclusive deluxe golden disk TERRORSAUR (golden disk included not pictured)
all boxes included
Netflix primal + rattrap
Netflix cheetor
Dinobot
Tigatron
Waspinator
Airazor
Terrorsaur
Scorponok
Pickup in Chilliwack. Meet at no cost in Abbotsford or mission. Delivery fee for Langley and beyond. Shipped anywhere in Canada for $25 tracked. Will ship to USA.