Transformers beast wars kingdom LOT terrorsaur more Transformers beast wars kingdom LOT for $250 canadian



Includes the hard to find pulse/amazon exclusive deluxe golden disk TERRORSAUR (golden disk included not pictured)



all boxes included



Netflix primal + rattrap

Netflix cheetor

Dinobot

Tigatron

Waspinator

Airazor

Terrorsaur

Scorponok



Pickup in Chilliwack. Meet at no cost in Abbotsford or mission. Delivery fee for Langley and beyond. Shipped anywhere in Canada for $25 tracked. Will ship to USA. Attached Thumbnails

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



