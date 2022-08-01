Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:24 PM   #1
Transformers beast wars kingdom LOT terrorsaur more
Transformers beast wars kingdom LOT for $250 canadian

Includes the hard to find pulse/amazon exclusive deluxe golden disk TERRORSAUR (golden disk included not pictured)

all boxes included

Netflix primal + rattrap
Netflix cheetor
Dinobot
Tigatron
Waspinator
Airazor
Terrorsaur
Scorponok

Pickup in Chilliwack. Meet at no cost in Abbotsford or mission. Delivery fee for Langley and beyond. Shipped anywhere in Canada for $25 tracked. Will ship to USA.
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
