RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,611

FS: NF SOUNDWAVE - 86 MOVIE - QUINTESSONS - TITANS RETURN - BTTF I am selling in multiple LOTS and not interested in breaking up the lots.



All prices in Canadian dollars. Willing to ship to the USA.



**BUY THE ENTIRE FIVE LOTS FOR $420 SHIPPED**



LOT 1

The battle for autobot city!



Ss86 jazz

Ss86 preceptor

Legacy blaster



$80 obo



Boxes for jazz and blaster are also included.



Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20





LOT 2

Feed them to the sharkticons



Earthrise quintesson judge

Earthrise allicon

Studio series 86 gnaw sharkticon

2x Titans return gnaw sharkticon



$120 obo



Boxes for the earthrise and ss86 figures



Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20



LOT 3 TITANS RETURN



Megatron

Skullsmasher

Kup

Chromedome

Perceptor with nonneff upgrade kit (hands, head, accessory etc)



$75 obo



Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20



LOT 4

Soundwave superior!



Netflix Soundwave w/ravage and laserbeak (has box)

Frenzy (blue) from spy patrol

Rumble (red) and ratbat from siege 2pack



$130 obo



Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20



LOT 5

outta time

Bttf x transformers gigawatt

$35



Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20 Attached Thumbnails





FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"