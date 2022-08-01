|
FS: NF SOUNDWAVE - 86 MOVIE - QUINTESSONS - TITANS RETURN - BTTF
I am selling in multiple LOTS and not interested in breaking up the lots.
All prices in Canadian dollars. Willing to ship to the USA.
**BUY THE ENTIRE FIVE LOTS FOR $420 SHIPPED**
LOT 1
The battle for autobot city!
Ss86 jazz
Ss86 preceptor
Legacy blaster
$80 obo
Boxes for jazz and blaster are also included.
Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20
LOT 2
Feed them to the sharkticons
Earthrise quintesson judge
Earthrise allicon
Studio series 86 gnaw sharkticon
2x Titans return gnaw sharkticon
$120 obo
Boxes for the earthrise and ss86 figures
LOT 3 TITANS RETURN
Megatron
Skullsmasher
Kup
Chromedome
Perceptor with nonneff upgrade kit (hands, head, accessory etc)
$75 obo
LOT 4
Soundwave superior!
Netflix Soundwave w/ravage and laserbeak (has box)
Frenzy (blue) from spy patrol
Rumble (red) and ratbat from siege 2pack
$130 obo
LOT 5
outta time
Bttf x transformers gigawatt
$35
