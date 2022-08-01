Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:13 PM
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,611
FS: NF SOUNDWAVE - 86 MOVIE - QUINTESSONS - TITANS RETURN - BTTF
I am selling in multiple LOTS and not interested in breaking up the lots.

All prices in Canadian dollars. Willing to ship to the USA.

**BUY THE ENTIRE FIVE LOTS FOR $420 SHIPPED**

LOT 1
The battle for autobot city!

Ss86 jazz
Ss86 preceptor
Legacy blaster

$80 obo

Boxes for jazz and blaster are also included.

Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20


LOT 2
Feed them to the sharkticons

Earthrise quintesson judge
Earthrise allicon
Studio series 86 gnaw sharkticon
2x Titans return gnaw sharkticon

$120 obo

Boxes for the earthrise and ss86 figures

Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20

LOT 3 TITANS RETURN

Megatron
Skullsmasher
Kup
Chromedome
Perceptor with nonneff upgrade kit (hands, head, accessory etc)

$75 obo

Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20

LOT 4
Soundwave superior!

Netflix Soundwave w/ravage and laserbeak (has box)
Frenzy (blue) from spy patrol
Rumble (red) and ratbat from siege 2pack

$130 obo

Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20

LOT 5
outta time
Bttf x transformers gigawatt
$35

Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20
Click image for larger version Name: 20220801_001742.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.2 KB ID: 52287   Click image for larger version Name: 20220801_001802.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.9 KB ID: 52288   Click image for larger version Name: 20220801_190011.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.9 KB ID: 52289   Click image for larger version Name: 20220801_185956.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.5 KB ID: 52290   Click image for larger version Name: 20220801_190520.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.0 KB ID: 52291  

__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
