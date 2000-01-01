|
Non-TF items wants: Xamot / Tomax 25th anniv; Stallone-Rocky items; Gretzky cards;etc
Below is all random stuff, but you never know what other members here also collect/own.
I can also meet at TFcon 2018, if an option.
1. Tomax + Xamot (Crimson Twins) 25th Anniversary comic 2-figure pack (2008) - MOSC only
2. 1984 Hooded Cobra Commander file card (from mail-order)
3. Jakks Pacific-branded Rocky items (particularly the championship belt) - loose is fine
4. Gretzky 'Visionary' insert cards #V2 and #V8 from the 1999-2000 Upper Deck Wayne Gretzky Hockey series
5. Scooby Doo, Muppet Babies, Smurfs cereal bowl (or any Saturday Morning Cartoon) - any year, as long as the side of the bowl has images.