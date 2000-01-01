Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:13 PM   #1
zackmak
Armada
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 658
Non-TF items wants: Xamot / Tomax 25th anniv; Stallone-Rocky items; Gretzky cards;etc
Below is all random stuff, but you never know what other members here also collect/own.

I can also meet at TFcon 2018, if an option.


1. Tomax + Xamot (Crimson Twins) 25th Anniversary comic 2-figure pack (2008) - MOSC only


2. 1984 Hooded Cobra Commander file card (from mail-order)


3. Jakks Pacific-branded Rocky items (particularly the championship belt) - loose is fine


4. Gretzky 'Visionary' insert cards #V2 and #V8 from the 1999-2000 Upper Deck Wayne Gretzky Hockey series


5. Scooby Doo, Muppet Babies, Smurfs cereal bowl (or any Saturday Morning Cartoon) - any year, as long as the side of the bowl has images.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: GiJoe tomaxandxamot-comicpack.jpg Views: 1 Size: 104.4 KB ID: 40057   Click image for larger version Name: rocky_champ_belt_02.jpg Views: 0 Size: 70.0 KB ID: 40058   Click image for larger version Name: Gretzky visionary cards.jpg Views: 0 Size: 54.3 KB ID: 40059  
