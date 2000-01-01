Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Madjester Spring Cleaning Sell/Trade list
Hey all,

Been purging the old basement, let me know if your interested in any of the following.

All are sealed, with shelfwear

Will ship at buyer's expense and EMT or Paypal friends and family are preferred

I have more TF and other toys, still working on it.

Dm for pics/offers/etc

Generations Deluxe
Dirge
Soundwave
Blurr
Wheeljack
Thrust

Titan's Return Deluxe
Hardhead (Visible Creased Card)
Blurr
Scourge

Transformers Animated Deluxe
Swoop
Snarl

Combiner Wars Deluxe
Dragstrip
Firefly

Fall of Cybertron Deluxe
Shockwave

Reveal The Shield Deluxe
Perceptor

Transformer Beast Wars Metals D-46 Inferno
Transformer Beast Wars Metals C-40 Optimus Primal (one set of tapetabs broken)
