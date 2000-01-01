|
Madjester Spring Cleaning Sell/Trade list
Hey all,
Been purging the old basement, let me know if your interested in any of the following.
All are sealed, with shelfwear
Will ship at buyer's expense and EMT or Paypal friends and family are preferred
I have more TF and other toys, still working on it.
Dm for pics/offers/etc
Generations Deluxe
Dirge
Soundwave
Blurr
Wheeljack
Thrust
Titan's Return Deluxe
Hardhead (Visible Creased Card)
Blurr
Scourge
Transformers Animated Deluxe
Swoop
Snarl
Combiner Wars Deluxe
Dragstrip
Firefly
Fall of Cybertron Deluxe
Shockwave
Reveal The Shield Deluxe
Perceptor
Transformer Beast Wars Metals D-46 Inferno
Transformer Beast Wars Metals C-40 Optimus Primal (one set of tapetabs broken)