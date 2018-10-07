Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,208

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Undergoing More Reshoots



With just 2 months to go,*Transformers: Bumblebee movie is going through some more reshoots as we speak. While specific details are not available, we do know that Hailee Steinfeld (Charlie Watson), Jason Druker (Charlie’s brother – Otis Watson) and the yellow Volkswagen Beetle (Autobot Scout B-127) is involved with the reshoots. Couple of months back, actor John Cena also confirmed several reshoots for his character of Agent Burns. The reshoot announcement from Ms. Steinfeld reads: “Just a few more shots to get it perfect. I can’t wait for you [to] see this movie”.



The post







More... With just 2 months to go,*Transformers: Bumblebee movie is going through some more reshoots as we speak. While specific details are not available, we do know that Hailee Steinfeld (Charlie Watson), Jason Druker (Charlie’s brother – Otis Watson) and the yellow Volkswagen Beetle (Autobot Scout B-127) is involved with the reshoots. Couple of months back, actor John Cena also confirmed several reshoots for his character of Agent Burns. The reshoot announcement from Ms. Steinfeld reads: “Just a few more shots to get it perfect. I can’t wait for you [to] see this movie”.The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Undergoing More Reshoots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.