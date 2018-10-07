Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,208

More... We have even more *Transformers: Bumblebee movie merchandise to share with you. This time Wall Decals. The set of decals feature, but not limited to: Full body decal of Bumblebee (with battle mask) Full body decal of Dropkick Volkswagen Beetle Bumblebee’s face (unmasked) Bumblebee logo Autobot logo Bumblebee vs Dropkick Bumblebee action pose (with Stinger Blade deployed) You can check out the images, after the jump. The post Transformers: Bumblebee Peel And Stick Wall Decals appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





