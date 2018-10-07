Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,208

Interview With Transformers: Bumblebee Script Writer Christina Hodson



Den Of Geek sat down with*Transformers: Bumblebee movie Script Writer Christina Hodson for a little chat. I think it’s a bit of a myth that action is for boys, Christina Hodson stated. I always wanted to see me be the hero. I wanted to see me kick ass. I mean, not literally. I had no desire to be an actor, but I wanted to have those role models and those heroes. I think what’s really fun is that [Bumblebee] is a big, cool, fun, action movie the boys are going to love, but girls love action, too, and this is



The post







More... Den Of Geek sat down with*Transformers: Bumblebee movie Script Writer Christina Hodson for a little chat. I think it’s a bit of a myth that action is for boys, Christina Hodson stated. I always wanted to see me be the hero. I wanted to see me kick ass. I mean, not literally. I had no desire to be an actor, but I wanted to have those role models and those heroes. I think what’s really fun is that [Bumblebee] is a big, cool, fun, action movie the boys are going to love, but girls love action, too, and this is » Continue Reading. The post Interview With Transformers: Bumblebee Script Writer Christina Hodson appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.