Brand New Transformers: Bumblebee Promo Art From 2019 Wall Calendar
their page for the 2019 Transformers: Bumblebee Wall Calendar with brand new promo art. The art not only features Bumblebee but also Decepticon*Dropkick. It is interesting to note that Dropkick does not display any vehicle kibble for a*Bell AH-1 SuperCobra helicopter and only sport those of an AMC Javelin. The new art gives us a very close look at the blue Decepticon who seems to be carrying guns inside his doorwings. Bumblebee’s Autobot codename B-127 is also prominently displayed along with the codename (N.B.E 2) given to him by Sector 7. You can check out all » Continue Reading.
