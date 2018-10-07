Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,208

Transformers: Bumblebee Hasbro Toy Promo Event In Brazil



Transformers Dioramas have posted a gallery showcasing a promo in Brazil to celebrate the release of**Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline. During the event, three unique buttons were distributed. There was also a diorama depicting a particular scene from the movie which we saw via our first Teaser Trailer. This diorama was created by a team from Transformers Dioramas – Brazil. You can check out some images with this news post and navigate to*



The post







More... Transformers Dioramas have posted a gallery showcasing a promo in Brazil to celebrate the release of**Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline. During the event, three unique buttons were distributed. There was also a diorama depicting a particular scene from the movie which we saw via our first Teaser Trailer. This diorama was created by a team from Transformers Dioramas – Brazil. You can check out some images with this news post and navigate to* Transformers Dioramas for the full gallery.The post Transformers: Bumblebee Hasbro Toy Promo Event In Brazil appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.