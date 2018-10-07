|
Transformers: Bumblebee Hasbro Toy Promo Event In Brazil
Transformers Dioramas have posted a gallery showcasing a promo in Brazil to celebrate the release of**Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline. During the event, three unique buttons were distributed. There was also a diorama depicting a particular scene from the movie which we saw via our first Teaser Trailer. This diorama was created by a team from Transformers Dioramas – Brazil. You can check out some images with this news post and navigate to*Transformers Dioramas
for the full gallery.
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Hasbro Toy Promo Event In Brazil
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.