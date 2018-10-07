Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,208

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Promo At Comic-Con Russia



2005 Boards Member TransformersVK is giving us a good look at the Transformers: Bumblebee movie promo event at Comic-Con Russia 2018. The decorations are very well done with a 3D cardboard sculpture of Bumblebee in front of an 80s Russian garage. This whole setup may invoke nostalgic memories for any Russian kid of the era. You can check out the images, after the jump.





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.